SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students here are expressing themselves in different mediums of creativity as participants in the Gadsden Elementary School District’s Visual Arts Academy.
More than 100 students in elementary and junior high schools in the city are enrolled in the after-school program, said Mayra Franco, coordinator of the academy for the district.
The academy offers students the choice of taking classes in such drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and, beginning this school year, gardening. The students have gone on to exhibit art they’ve created in the academy in public exhibitions in San Luis and the area.
“The kids like art a lot and like coming to the academy,” said Jose Fimbres, a teacher in the program for since its inception. “Some of them have some time in the program, and they came into with a lot potential, while others are now developing it here.”
Apart from allowing students to cultivate their art skills, says another teacher in the academy, Alondra Longoria, the program allows students to develop cognitive skills.
“We’ve had several children from (the) special education (program) find support through arts,” Longoria said. “They come and gather here, and art helps them in their development and helps them to feel not so isolated.”
Depending on which discipline of art they are practicing, students take the after-school classes at Ed Pastor, Desert View or Arizona Desert elementary schools or Southwest Junior High School.
Student Miranda Lopez said the academy is a great way to end a school day.
“I feel relaxed here after that has happened in all the classes that I have. I like having this as my last activity of the day.”