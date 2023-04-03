SAN LUIS, Ariz. – On one hand it might seem like academic excellence comes naturally to Italia Ocampo. But the eighth-grader at Southwest Jr. High School – and her mother, for that matter – would be the first to say that Italia has worked for her achievements in the classroom.

Italia was one of 45 students in the Gadsden Elementary School District recently honored by the district’s governing board for having achieved perfect scores on the state achievement test given students in third through the eighth grade across Arizona a year ago.

