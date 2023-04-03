SAN LUIS, Ariz. – On one hand it might seem like academic excellence comes naturally to Italia Ocampo. But the eighth-grader at Southwest Jr. High School – and her mother, for that matter – would be the first to say that Italia has worked for her achievements in the classroom.
Italia was one of 45 students in the Gadsden Elementary School District recently honored by the district’s governing board for having achieved perfect scores on the state achievement test given students in third through the eighth grade across Arizona a year ago.
Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment, or AASA, is given by the Department of Education and measures students’ proficiency in English language arts and mathematics.
Among the 45 Gadsden students recognized by the board, Italia is only one to have achieved perfect scores in three years, having done so as a third-grader, a sixth-grader and, most recently, as a seventh-grader last year.
“I feel proud,” the 14-year-old student said, “but I have always taken advanced classes, and I think because of that, the exam has been more easy for me.
“I have always gotten good grades in school (but) I have applied myself, and as I have done so, (the test) hasn’t been so hard.”
Her mother, Alma Torres, said her daughter has always committed herself in the classroom, even in the early grades when she struggled to learn English as her second language.
“I’m very proud because Italia has excelled on her own,” Torres said. “We have helped her however we could, but the main reason is because she is very dedicated. She gets out of school and continues with her homework, continues studying.”
But Torres also credits the district, which serves students in San Luis and the neighboring community of Gadsden.
“The district is very good, the best teachers are always in it, and they are demanding more from the students and helping them, and they are always in contact with (parents).”
The 45 students with perfect scores were given achievement medals at a recent session of the district governing board.
Gadsden Superintendent Lizette Esparza said the students’ performance on the test is a credit not only to themselves, but to parental involvement in their children’s educations and to the teachers.
“When a student is successful, a third of (the credit) goes to that student, another third goes to the parents and the other third to the school,” Esparza said. “This is not only a celebration of the test scores, it’s a celebration for the parents, We are proud of the involvement we have in the community.”
Meredith Nelson, principal of Desert View Elementary School in San Luis, added students in the district are excelling in part by attending advanced college-level classes offered through the district and taking part in the ACT test program.
While the students were honored for their performance on last year’s exam, students throughout the district were preparing to take the AASA exam for the current school year.
To motivate students at San Luis Middle School ahead of the test, Principal Maryela Saucedo recently invited Christian Guerrero, a basketball player from San Luis and six-time winner of three-point championships in Mexico, to speak to them at a recent assembly.
He urged students to do their best on the test, adding, “and it you want to be professionals in any area, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t, because you can.”
Saucedo said academic performance by students at San Luis Middle School is improving year by year, as evidenced by the performance grades given it by the Department of Education.
“The previous time the state gave us a grade we got a C – very low – and the next school year it was a B, just four points from getting an A.”
She said she has “no doubt” the school will earn an A from the state this year. “Last year we were four points away from it, and this year we have been working an a strategic plan to get us to an A.”
She said motivating students is key to their performance.
“Especially at the age of seventh and eighth grade, the kids are developing, experiencing different things. It’s very important that they develop high self-esteem, that they believe in their abilities and that they are surrounded by people in their families and school who believe in them.”