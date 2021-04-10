SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Many parents aren’t confident enough to send their children back to the classroom here – not if attendance in the first days of a return in-person learning is a clue.
A total of about, 4,700 students enrolled in the Gadsden Elementary School District, 1,554, or about one-third, were registered to return to their classrooms last week as schools reopened April 5 after being shuttered during the pandemic. But not all those students who planned do so showed up during the first week.
The district that encompasses San Luis and Gadsden are giving families the option through the end of the school year of having their kids continue online learning or going back to classrooms.
Lizette Esparza, acting superintendent of the district, believes classroom numbers will increase in the weeks ahead.
“A lot of parents said they wanted to wait two weeks because they are getting back from vacation and they want to be safe, so fewer children than registered returned for in-person classes,” she said.
“Little by little, we’re going to return to normality, but we’re going to be flexible if parents don’t want to send their children back to school. The same applies to tutoring for schools, which is offered online on in-person.”
Students who continue to take online classes will have the option of taking part in-person classes in band, dance and music, she added.
Esparza said the district hopes to discontinue online classes, providing only in-person, beginning with its summer school program.
“Right now, the plan is that (students) return in person in the summer and in the next school year, but we don’t know if the situation will change. We are following up with the county health department, but we still can’t say anything is in concrete.”
She said the district is reminding parents to make sure their children have masks and follow other safety guidelines if they choose to come back to the classrooms.