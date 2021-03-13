SAN LUIS, Arz. – Raymond Aguilera is stepping down as superintendent of this city’s school district under a separation agreement approved by the school board.
Aguilera, who was been on leave for more that two months amid an investigation into unspecified employee complaints against him, will continue to receive his salary for the next six months under the agreement.
In a session Thursday, the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board, approved the agreement on a 4-1 vote and named Lizette Esparza, principal of San Luis Middle School, as acting superintendent while the district recruits applicants for the permanent post.
The dissenting vote was cast by board member Tadeo De La Hoya, who objected to paying his salary now that Aguilera is leaving his post.
De La Hoya sought to go into an executive session with other board members to discuss the terms of the settlement, but none of the other board members agreed to do so, and board president Luis Marquez called for a vote on the agreement.
“I have questions about the agreement, but I wasn’t allowed to ask them,” De La Hoya said in an interview after the meeting. “I don’t agree with us paying him for six months after he has resigned. It is very reckless to approve it that way.”
Marquez said all five members of the board received copies of the separation agreement three days prior to Thursday, and that none of the board members asked prior to the meeting for an executive session to discuss the terms of the settlement.
Marquez said under the terms of the agreement, Aguilera will serve in the capacity of a consultant to the district until Aug. 31.
In January, board members placed Aguilera on administrative leave after receiving complaints against him by one or more district employees. The board did not reveal the nature of the complaints at that time, but secured legal counsel to investigate them.
Marquez declined to give specific reasons for approving a separation agreement but said the board perceived a need for a change in leadership.
“Aguilera did a lot for the district over the last 22 years,” he said. “Our schools and students have stood out locally, in the state and at the national and international level because of the programs he and his team have pushed.”
But Marquez said the time had come for him to leave.
“There were several employees who were not comfortable with him and there were complaints that were investigated. I believe that the time had come for him to leave the post.”
Aguilera declined to comment on the agreement or on the board’s decision, but said he was thankful for the support he has received as superintendent.
“I am very thankful to the community, to the teachers, to the students and all the employees of the district,” Aguilera said. “They have all my respect and in reality it is they who have enabled the district to excel.”
During Aguilera’s absence, Esparza shared the superintendent’s duties with Bethany Loucks, principal of Rio Colorado Elementary School, and Omar Duron, principal of Southwest Junior High. Loucks and Duron will continue to provide support to Esparza as she serves as acting superintendent.
Esparza joined the Gadsden district as a teacher in 2001, then became a principal, first at Gadsden Elementary School, then at Arizona Desert Elementary School and finally at San Luis Middle School.
“I feel very privileged that they have given me the opportunity to continue working for my community, and for the faith that they have put in me in naming me interim superintendent,” said Esparza. “I am going to put all my effort and heart into the Gadsden district ...”
Esparza is certified as a school administrator by the Arizona Department of Education and holds two master’s degrees, one in special education from Northern Arizona University and the other in school administration from Arizona State University.
The board voted 4-0 to name Esparza interim superintendent. Board member Guillermina Fuentes abstained from voting because she is Esparza’s mother.
Although the investigation into complaints against Aguilera has concluded, it is not being made public. Aguilera declined to discuss the complaints, while Marquez reiterated that the superintendent’s departure is by mutual consent.
“I am 200% in agreement with the investigation and with him leaving,” De La Hoya said. “I wouldn’t leave him another day in the district. But I wanted more details about what functions he is going to have in the next six months.”
De La Hoya said he agreed with giving Aguilera severance pay but not paying his salary for six months.
He also disagreed with paying Esparza, Loucks and Duron only $500 a month during the period they juggled the superintendent’s responsibilities with their jobs as principals. He said they should have been compensated at the starting pay rate for a superintendent.