SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, in a visit here Friday, vowed to work to bring federal aid to San Luis to deal with growing cross-border traffic and its impact on local streets.
Gallego, a Democrat who represents Phoenix-area District 7, met with Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, City Councilman Matias Rosales and other officials from San Luis and from Yuma County, then took a tour of the San Luis I Port of Entry, scheduled to undergo expansion work to include the doubling of car lanes from Mexico to 16.
At a meeting at City Hall that preceded the tour of the border crossing, Gallego listened to presentations from Sanchez and Rosales, both of whom appealed for his support in the city’s efforts funding to widen one of the city’s major roadways, Cesar Chavez Boulevard. They also they sought Gallego’s help in ensuring the port of entry, once expanded, is adequately staffed by Customs and Border Protection officers to expedite inspections of cars arriving from Mexico.
The U.S. General Services Administration recently awarded a contract of $228.1 million contract to a Phoenix firm to oversee design and construction of the port expansion. San Luis officials had long sought the addition, complemented by the construction of a new Mexican port of entry into San Luis Rio Colorado, to expedite the flow of traffic between the two countries and to alleviate congestion at the border.
Sanchez said that while the number of lanes at the U.S. port will double in the expansion, there are no assurances that the federal government will provide the funding needed to assign inspectors to all of the additional lanes.
More than 8 million people cross through San Luis I each year, Sanchez said, and with the expansion, that number could climb to 14 million.
He added that the city becomes even more congested in the winter months when as many as 25,000 agricultural workers cross from Mexico each day to work in fields in the Yuma area.
Gallego said the issue raised by Sanchez is common along the border.
“I have visited a lot of U.S. ports of entry on the borders with Mexico and Canada, and they tell me the same thing: We have the infrastructure, the buildings, but at times we don’t have the personnel needed to work there. Many times it’s not a problem of not having the funds to pay those people. It’s that it’s very hard to find those who are interested in those jobs.
“Now especially,” he added, “because someone who works at the port starts at a salary of $19 an hour, but if you want to work at a Taco Bell or McDonald’s, you can start at $17, with less responsibility and more security.
“It’s something we have to work on, we have to raise salaries because we’re not only going to continue having that problem here but elsewhere in the country,” Gallego said. “But it’s hard in towns like San Luis because it’s not easy finding people in the community, and in many cases they don’t want to stay; they want to go to bigger cities.”
Rosales raised concerns about the bureaucratic lags in securing access to federally owned parcels in San Luis for road and other public works projects needed to accommodate the city’s growth. The process of applying for and securing road rights of way on federal can take between two and three years, he said.
Gallego said he will bring up those issues with fellow members of the House of Representatives.
Gallego said his visits to San Luis and meetings with city officials help inform him as he deals with border issues in Congress.
“It is very important, it makes my job easier speaking with by colleagues about what is happening on the border, and at the same time I can say I saw it with my own eyes. No one can say that what I saw is not the truth.”
His visit to the port of entry, he added, has given him a better understanding of its importance to San Luis and the state.
“I understand how integral the port is for the economy here and of Arizona, and (I see) that we can make this port more efficient and safer at the same time.
He added that the federal government must give more attention to border communities and border counties.
“I believe that we have to give help to the counties on the border. There are many good things here, but they have a lot of problems, such as the issue of asylum seekers and the need for greater (border) security.”
Rosales said Gallego’s support also will be critical as the city seeks federal funding for widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, a major road that connects the city’s east and west sides. The city has $33 million in its budget for the work, but the overall cost of the project is $54 million.
“It is alway could when (congressional members) come because they are seeing it all in person,” Rosales said. “It had been awhile since he came here, but now he is seeing the need that we have with Cesar Chavez Boulevard and with the traffic through the port of entry. It’s a reminder for him, even though he is not in our (congressional) district. He knows what it is we are asking when we ask for support from everyone in the state.”