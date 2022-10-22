SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, in a visit here Friday, vowed to work to bring federal aid to San Luis to deal with growing cross-border traffic and its impact on local streets.

Gallego, a Democrat who represents Phoenix-area District 7, met with Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, City Councilman Matias Rosales and other officials from San Luis and from Yuma County, then took a tour of the San Luis I Port of Entry, scheduled to undergo expansion work to include the doubling of car lanes from Mexico to 16.

