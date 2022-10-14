Just by putting chalk to concrete, kids in Yuma can do their part to help vegetables, trees, flowers and other plants thrive.
They’ll also have a chance to take home awards and certificates as participants in the inaugural Chalk the Walk drawing contest, part of the Fall Fun in the Garden event slated Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden.
Competing as individuals or in teams of up to three, competitors 17 and under will be challenged to create garden-themed drawings on the sidewalk that wends its way through the demonstration garden at 2200 W. 28th St.
The $10 registration fee charged to individual competitors and teams, along with donations and sponsorships the club hopes to attract, will go to create two or more wheelchair-accessible pollinator beds at the garden.
The beds are to be built by laying levels of cinder blocks in rectangular shapes, within which will be planted pollen-creating shrubs that attract hummingbirds, other small birds, bats, bees, wasps, hornets and moths. Those pollinators would then pick up the pollen and carry to other plants in and outside the garden that need it to flourish.
The club, made up of about 40 members, maintains the garden as part of its mission to educate the public about gardening, the contributions of agriculture and about the plants and crops common to the Yuma area.
The garden already includes individual plants that create pollen, but “we want to put pollinator plants in one area so people could see them up close and personal,” said LeAnn Bird, the club president.
Lavendar, milkweed, lantana, bougainvillea, yellow bell, aloe, Texas sage, blooming palo verde and ironwood trees, salvia, globe mallow and zinnia are among the commonly grown plants in the Yuma area the club wants to highlight for their value as pollinators.
“If you want to eat then you need pollinators. Any kind of vegetable or tree or plant needs a pollinator animal to produce fruit,” she said. And “any tree that needs to be reproducing needs a pollinator.”
The addition of the beds as a teaching tool comes at an opportune time, given that bee colonies, among the most important pollinators, are threatened by loss of habitat, by pesticides and other factors.
Kids have their choice of competing individually or in teams. They will be split up into four categories: individuals 12 and under, teams of 12-year-olds and younger, individuals 13 to 17 and teams of 13- to 17-year-olds.
Each team or individual will be given a bucket of chalk in various colors with which to create sidewalk drawings of any garden-related theme, Bird said.
“It could be flowers, it could be pots, it could be anything – vegetables, flowers, trees, anything. We just don’t want any superheroes – unless they’re holding flowers,” she said it a laugh.
Bird urges kids to enter the competition as soon as possible since the contest will be limited to the first 20 individuals or teams to register. To enter visit MoodyGardenClub.com.
“Entries will be judged, with prizes given for first place in each category, but everyone gets a certificate of participation,” Bird said.
The public is invited to watch the competition.
“We would like this to be an annual event,” Bird said. “We will have food – there will be sandwiches, and goodies and treats.”
As part of the construction project, the ground at the site will be hardscaped to allow people in wheelchairs to push themselves next to the raised pollinator beds to see or tend the plants inside, Bird said.
Design is not completed, but the club hopes to raise about $4,000 for the project, of which half would come from the art competition. Bird said the club is hoping to attract sponsors and donations for the project as well.
Bird said the club also welcomes help with the project from anyone with garden design expertise or experience.
The Moody Garden Club, a 501©(3) organization, has about 40 members, more than 90% of whom are Master Gardeners, said Bird. Besides maintaining the garden, they teach seminars to the public.
“We just want everyone to know what to plant and when to plant.”
For more information about the club or contributing to the project, visit the club’s website.