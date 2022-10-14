pollinators

The Moody Garden Club plans to build pollinator beds in the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators key to helping plants thrive.

 PHOTO COURTESY LEANN BIRD/MOODY GARDEN CLUB

Just by putting chalk to concrete, kids in Yuma can do their part to help vegetables, trees, flowers and other plants thrive.

They’ll also have a chance to take home awards and certificates as participants in the inaugural Chalk the Walk drawing contest, part of the Fall Fun in the Garden event slated Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden.

