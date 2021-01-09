SOMERTON – Area businesses and the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition handed out children’s gifts and cakes in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz., Wednesday during the Dia de Reyes holiday celebration.
A tradition of Mexico that is also observed in U.S. cities along the border, Dia de Reyes (Three Kings Days) honors the Three Wise Men. Gifts are exchanged and Roscas de Reyes, or holiday cakes, are enjoyed.
Children from 22 families received gifts Wednesday in the celebration sponsored by Southwest Sanitation, Sun City Pest Control, Valenzuela’s Tree and Lawn Care, real estate agent Marcial Cobian and Somerton Municipal Judge Manuel Figueroa.
Alfonso Zavala, coordinator of the event, said the gifts are typically distributed as part of the annual Toys for Tots softball tournament. But because the pandemic prompted the cancellation of this year’s tournament, organizers decided to hand out the presents as part of the Dia de Reyes celebration.
The Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Coalition – created several years ago to preserve the memory of the farm labor leader – took part in Wednesday’s distributed gifts and cakes in San Luis.
Maria Robles, coordinator of the coalition, said the presents and treats went to employees of health care providers, among them San Luis Walk-In Clinic, the Sunset Health clinic and physical therapy clinics, and to the San Luis Fire Department.
Robles said health care providers were chosen for the gifts in part to honor them for their efforts to help people during the pandemic.