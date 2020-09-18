Mayor Doug Nicholls shared good news with the community Thursday. Yuma County is now at a “moderate transmission” level after having met three of three benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
He explained that this means indoor gyms and fitness centers can operate at 25% capacity and theaters, water parks and tubing operations can run at 50% occupancy with Arizona Department of Health Services mitigation requirements.
Bars and nightclubs may operate at 50% occupancy only if converted to restaurant service per ADHS mitigations requirements and if they encourage outdoor dining. Bars and nightclubs not operating as a restaurant are to remain closed.
The mayor invited the businesses qualified to reopen to go online and fill out the attestation process in order to open accordingly.
“I’m relieved that all the hard work and sacrifice has finally brought Yuma into the moderate transmission level,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
“While this allows some of our businesses to begin reopening, I’m anxious to get every business open. To keep the downward trend going, everyone needs to keep making smart decisions to combat COVID 19,” he added.
To reach the “moderate” transmission level, Yuma County reached the following three benchmarks: 10-100 cases per 100,000 people, a 5-10% positivity and COVID-like illness of 5-10%. All three benchmarks must have been met for 14 days with a 12-day reporting lag period for the county to move from a higher transmission category to a lower one.
The ADHS uses metrics identified by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and applies them statewide. The state agency applies the metrics on a county-by-county basis and even according to the business type.
On Thursday, Yuma County health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths, bringing the total cases to 12,469.
Although the local numbers have been trending downward, with several weeks without triple-digits new cases, there’s still a need for sustained safety practices, such as regular hand washing, use of face coverings and social distancing. “Moderate community spread” means that the county sustains transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.
The attestation form can be found and filled out at https://tinyurl.com/y2t4bbmp. Before Yuma County reached the “moderate” benchmark, when a business clicked on the dropdown menu to select Yuma County, a message would say that the person or business applying is not located in a county that had reached the appropriate benchmark to reopen.
The person or business could still go through the attestation process and follow through the steps that businesses had to take if denied.
The attestation process has seven steps, with the first step calling for a plan for promoting healthy hygiene practices, physical distancing and limiting capacity and groups.
Once ADHS determines that the business is located in a county whose community spread meets the reopening metrics, the business may post the attestation in a conspicuous place and reopen.
Guidance for businesses and the basic information on the benchmarks can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4d7rbuc.