The Governor’s Office is now accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission through Sept. 17.
Residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties are eligible to apply. The commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation.
The commission is structured to ensure representation from a variety of counties, and therefore residents of Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai or Santa Cruz counties are ineligible for this vacancy.
Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.
If interested in applying or want to learn more, go to https://bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application.
For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, go to https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Commission/. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at 602-542-2449.