Whether living within city limits and on a community well where your water is supplied by the city, or in unincorporated areas where you may have your own well, you expect your drinking water to be clean and safe each time you turn on the faucet.
The federal Safe Drinking Water Act mandates that states set and enforce drinking water standards that are as stringent as the EPA’s national standards, but it does apply to private wells. It is the responsibility of well owners to have their drinking water tested annually to ensure it meets the standards for safe drinking water.
According to the Arizona Department. of Health Services, 5 to 7% of Arizonans receive their water from private wells. Current data concerning Arizona’s groundwater indicates that well owners should test for arsenic, uranium, fluoride, nitrates and bacteria. An annual water quality test will show any existing problems with water quality, track changes over time, and determine the best treatment system, if needed, to ensure quality drinking water.
Under a current grant, AZDHS is providing a limited number of private well owners in Arizona, including Yuma, free domestic water testing (drinking, cooking, washing) for arsenic and 17 other metals. Other contaminants are not being assessed.
If you have a private well and would like your water tested through the AZDHS grant, their link is https://forms.gle/gQHFNLUUbjx1JEMi6. At the site, there is an application form to fill out.
Once the form is submitted, AZDHS will contact you.
Submitting the information form is not a guarantee your water will be tested. Funding and resources will dictate the number of wells that can be tested. One sample per household will be collected unless there is a treatment system in place; then two samples will be collected.
Locally, Robert Masson, assistant agriculture agent with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, can answer questions at 919-889-0855.
“Well owners selected to participate in the grant program will be sent a water sample kit with instructions. Once the sample is collected, the well owner will drop the sample off at the (University of Arizona) Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8 th St. Lab results will be mailed to each participant,” Masson said.
If a private well owner would like their water tested for contaminants, Yuma has two labs: Yuma County Aquapulse Chemicals (928-317-1127) and Fresh Terra Services (928-257-3601).
“A typical drinking water test will include testing for arsenic, metals such as lead, copper and iron, coliform bacteria, nitrates and possibly pH. Each test has a separate cost and most are done in-house with results obtained within a day or two. Some tests are sent to a third party and take longer,” said Aaron Clark, of Aquapulse Chemicals.
A typical drinking water test can be classified as bacteriological, mineral/inorganic, or organic chemical. Bacteriological tests check for bacteria, such as coliform bacteria that are often present because of human or animal waste leaching into well water.
Mineral tests determine if the mineral content is high enough to affect health or the water’s cleaning capacity. Tests can check levels of calcium, magnesium, manganese, iron, copper, zinc and other minerals.
Organic chemical tests are generally performed only if there is a reason to suspect a specific contaminant in the water, such as pesticides. Industrial and petroleum contamination can also be found through organic chemical testing.
Other tests can check levels of radium, radon, or heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury, lead or cadmium.
Depending upon the degree of water contamination, a well owner can seek professional assistance in selecting and installing a water treatment system. The most common systems are particle and microfiltration, activated carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, distillation or an ion exchange-water softener.
There is a short window of opportunity for private well owners to participate in the AZDHS grant’s free well water testing program. If interested in learning the levels of 18 metals in your well water, visit the link above and fill out the information form.