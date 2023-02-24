SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Youths here will be able to take part in the city’s arts, music and athletic programs free, thanks to a scholarship program offered by Campesinos Sin Fronteras.

The non-profit organization that provides social services in south Yuma County said it has 150 grants through its Thrive program to cover the membership fees for youths 12 to 17 years of age to take part in San Luis Parks and Recreation Department’s arts and sports programs.

