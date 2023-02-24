SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Youths here will be able to take part in the city’s arts, music and athletic programs free, thanks to a scholarship program offered by Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
The non-profit organization that provides social services in south Yuma County said it has 150 grants through its Thrive program to cover the membership fees for youths 12 to 17 years of age to take part in San Luis Parks and Recreation Department’s arts and sports programs.
The grants are given in the form of credits to cover the fees rather that being distributed as cash to youths. To be eligible, the teens and pre-teens must reside in San Luis.
“By offering this type of assistance and putting it within reach of our youths, we automatically create tools that will help them adopt more healthy lifestyles in the future,” said Laura Torres, director of Campesino’s youth program.
The grants can be used for any programs offered by the parks and recreation department but must be used prior to the Thrive program’s expiration.