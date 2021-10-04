SOMERTON – If people see a green flag flying overhead in a Somerton park, the air is clear.
If they see a yellow one, it’s not as good but OK still.
If they see orange, they may want to think again about going to the park, especially if they have asthma or other respiratory problems.
Red is bad.
The city has been using a system of color-coded flags to keep park visitors up to date about air quality conditions that could affect their outdoor activities.
Information provided daily from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s monitoring site in Yuma lets the city know which colored flag to raise.
Francisco Vasquez, president of Somerton’s Parks and Recreation Commission, said the flag system was started months ago at the initiative of the panel’s previous president.
In the system, green means air quality is at its best, with red indicating the worst. But Vasquez, a science teacher at Somerton Middle School, said some residents still may not know what the flags signify.
“As an educator, it seems like a very good idea to help the community, since in the afternoons I see a lot of people walking in the parks, and it may be they don’t know how safe or how risky those activities can be for their health, depending on the air quality.”
The city is following the example of El Centro and Imperial County, which keep residents informed about daily air quality, given the large volume of emissions that drift across the border from nearby Mexicali, Baja Calif., a city of about 1 million people.
“We in this area started seeing those problems when there used to be a lot of brick factories in San Luis Rio Colorado,” Vasquez said, referring to the homegrown operations that made use of wood-burning fires to harden clay into bricks and tiles. “The smoke could come all the way to Somerton. Now the air quality is affected by some agricultural work, mainly in the summer. But generally we have good air quality in the region.”
Recently, Vasquez raised an orange flag in each of the parks for the first time since the flag system started.
“The most before that had been a yellow one. It surprised me and I saw that we have a problem with pollution to a certain degree. But generally for a city of our size, we have good air quality.”
Vasquez said he hopes the flags can spur efforts to educate residents, particularly school children in Somerton, about the problem of air pollution.
“I wish we could do it sometime. We on the (parks and recreation) commission are willing to help. Perhaps some type of field trip to the parks to show the kids the flag system and its meaning could go along way in promoting education.”