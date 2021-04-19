With the pandemic appearing on the wane, at least in Yuma County, organizations in and around Yuma are going ahead with plans for festivals, performances and celebrations that have been in limbo.
What follows is a roundup of events planned to take place now through the end of the month. Many of the events are tentatively scheduled, depending on whether the number of COVID-19 cases and coronavirus infection rates remain low. Also mask requirements and social distancing may be enforced at some events.
• After a hiatus of more than a year that was prompted by COVID-19, the Yuma Civic Orchestra will perform outdoors at Arizona Western College’s Amphitheater on April 24, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate for a suggested donation of $10. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Some seating will be available, and people can bring their own folding chairs.
Janet Jones, the orchestra’s conductor, says it plans to perform Classics By Moonlight, its annual outdoor concert in October or November that marks the end of summer, and its Spirit of Christmas concert in December. Times of those concerts will be announced.
• In observance of Día del Niño on April 24, the city of Somerton and the Somerton Library will host a drive-through event at which bags of goodies will be handed out to families arriving in their automobiles. The event is slated from 10 a.m. to noon at the library at 240 Canal St. in Somerton.
• The Yuma Rotary Club will serve tri-tip dinners in a drive-through lane in the Goodwill parking lot, 8th Avenue and 32nd Street, on April 24, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will help pay for Rotary community programs.
• The city of Yuma’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in May will be held virtually, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city spokesman Dave Nash said. Details about the celebration will be announced.
• Cinco de Mayo – or 5th of May – falls on a Wednesday this year, but Somerton will wait two days to celebrate it on the following Friday in an event that will also serve to promote the city’s businesses.
Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator, says the event, slated to take place from 5 to 10 p.m., on State Avenue in front of City Hall, will feature food vendors and live music. Businesses will have booths set up at the event to sell their products as well as to offer free samples. Admission is free.
People will be asked to stand 6 feet apart when lining up at the booths, Garcia said, but a mask requirement will not be in effect.
• The Rolling Art Festival, a car show and concert, is slated May 8, from 5 p.m. to midnight, at Arizona Market Place, 3351 S. Avenue 4E.
• The Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., is hosting its first-ever 5K and 10K runs on May 22, from 6 to 10 a.m. For more information about signing up to take part, visit the website, www.yumafair.com.
• American Legion Post 19 and other veterans groups will observe Memorial Day on May 31 with remembrance services slated at 8 a.m. at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge at the Colorado River; at 9 a.m. at Desert Lawn, 1415 S. 1st Ave.; and at 11 a.m. at Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 11357 S. 40th St.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 will hold a Memorial Day service on the 31st. Those attending will gather at the post, 29389 Oakland Ave., at 10 a.m. and travel together to the town’s cemetery for the observance.
• The Yuma County Library District’s Summer Reading Program for residents of all ages is slated to begin May 29 and continue into July. Most of the activities in the program will take place virtually, “but we’re hoping to have an in-person finale,” says Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager.
When the county’s library branches can go back to hosting other in-person programs and presentations for public will depend on when COVID-19 is fully under control. That’s a question the district frequently gets, Wisdom said.
“We’re just not sure when we’ll be able to do that, but we’re definitely looking forward to it,” she said.
As it is, patrons can visit the libraries for up to 30 minutes at a time or avail themselves of the district’s curb side checkout service.
• The city of Yuma will host a fireworks exhibition to celebrate the 4th of July, but other details of the event have not been finalized, city officials said.
• The city of Somerton will host its annual 4th of July festivities as usual at the Council Avenue Park, though the water balloon fight traditionally held as part of the celebration will not take place this year. Garcia said she is finalizing contracts with two bands to perform for the crowd, and that 10 to 15 vendors will set up booths for the event.
Depending on the severity of the pandemic, the city will ask attendees to voluntarily take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, or will impose social distancing requirements.
• Also on the Fourth, the Caballeros de Yuma will host their annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, 281 S. Gila St. The event, which begins at 7 a.m., features speaker from the area’s military bases and other guests.
• The Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, will be hosting the 10th annual Back to School Rodeo in its parking lot on July 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. As was the case a year ago, the rodeo will be a drive-through event, with at least 1,800 backpacks containing school supplies handed out to vehicles, said Esther Markle, the civic center manager.
Markle said the civic center will also host its annual wedding and quinceañera expo on Sept. 18 and its Christmas ball on Dec. 17. The ball was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
• The Yuma Arts Center on Oct. 8 will again host Tribute of the Muses, an event that honors area artists and art supporters, and hopes to organize a Battle of the Bands competition.
The pandemic a year ago forced the art center to suspend concerts and other events at the Historic Yuma Theater at 254 S. Main St., but Lindsay Benacka, the city’s arts and culture program manager, said the city hopes to host limited-seating events in the theater sometime this year.
• Two events that traditionally take place in the spring were postponed to the later half of this year, owing to the pandemic. One is the Yuma County Fair. The date for the fair has yet to set, but fairgrounds officials say it will take place sometime in the fall.
The Tunes & Tacos festival, an event started by the city of Yuma but now organized by the Caballeros de Yuma, is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25 at the civic center and Desert Sun Stadium.
• The Caballeros also have plans to host their annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival Nov. 19-21 at West Wetlands Park and Desert Sun, and Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 27 at the stadium.
• Also planned for the latter part of the year are the Rio De Cerveza Brew Festival, the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade on Yuma’s north end and the New Year’s Eve lettuce drop on Main Street. Those events are all hosted by Visit Yuma. Dates will be announced.
Visit Yuma also has plans to host farm tours and dinners in later this year and early 2022, as well as to resume tours to the military bases that were halted by the pandemic.
• The Yuma Rotary Club’s Walt Kammann Sausage Fry will take place Dec. 3 at the Yuma Civic Center. Depending on the pandemic situation, food will be served inside the civic center or served to go.
• Garcia said Somerton plans to host a holiday lighting of the city’s water tower in early December, and “I believe if everything goes well, our light parade is going to be Dec. 17.”
• The Somerton Tamale Festival, organized by the Yuma County chapter of the El Diablito alumni chapter of Arizona State University, is expected to take place in December, Garcia said. It traditionally takes place the Saturday before Christmas. Last year’s festival, also hosted by the city, was canceled because of the coronavirus.