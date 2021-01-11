SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The surge in COVID-19 cases may prompt the Gadsden Elementary School District to postpone the reopening of campuses past the month of January.
“The number of cases is rising greatly and I believe that will continue,” said Gadsden Superintendent Raymond Aguilera. “The situation doesn’t look good right now, and I don’t believe it’s going to improve by January.”
Aguilera said he will meet with school principals and the district’s health services director, Rosie Figueroa, in early January and then made a recommendation to the governing board about whether to stick to the decision to reopen campuses on Jan. 19.
The district consists of eight elementary and junior high campuses serving San Luis and neighboring Gadsden. Since August, most students have been learning remotely from home, although a small number have studied online at the campuses.
As the number of new coronavirus cases began leveling off in September and October, the district’s governing board voted to resume in-person instruction on the 19th.
But given the new surge of COVID-19 cases in the area and around Yuma County, that date appears in hindsight to be overly optimistic, says Aguilera.
“In order to open, we would have to have a continual downward trend, but right now the cases are increasing. We are already seeing the numbers go up because of Thanksgiving and surely they will go even higher after Christmas and the New Year.”
Even with students gone from the classrooms, the Gadsden district is seeing more coronavirus cases among its employees, particularly among food service workers.
Manuel Alvarado, director of the Gadsden food services program, did not cite a number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 but said the recent surge has forced the program to make use of volunteers among district employees to serve carryout meals to students at some campuses.
“We can’t accept volunteers from outside because we wouldn’t know if they themselves or their families were infected. More employees are getting sick and there’s not much we can do about it. We follow all the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, but we can’t control what the employees do in their homes.”
Desert View Elementary School, one of the schools in the district that remained open for online instruction for students who could not learn remotely from home, had to close through November after a couple of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
San Luis Preschool also closed when an employee tested positive.