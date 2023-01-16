NEGOCIOS 1 (copy)

Conceptual image for the Hampton Inn hotel that the Hilton chain wants to build in San Luis, Ariz.

 Photo courtesy city of San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A second hotel could be coming to this city.

The city has scheduled a Jan. 25 hearing to allow the public to comment on a request by HMS Development LLC for a conditional use permit to build a 133-room Hilton Hampton Inn on a nearly 3-acre parcel on Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 7th and 8th avenues.

