SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A second hotel could be coming to this city.
The city has scheduled a Jan. 25 hearing to allow the public to comment on a request by HMS Development LLC for a conditional use permit to build a 133-room Hilton Hampton Inn on a nearly 3-acre parcel on Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 7th and 8th avenues.
HMS Development previously sought to building the hotel on the northwest side, but dropped those plans in favor of locating it on the northeast corner, along the road that links San Luis with Yuma.
“We have been working with this developer for several years,” said Jenny Torres, the San Luis economic development director. “They couldn’t do it there because of the volume of infrastructure that would have been necessary. So they saw this as a viable location where they could do it. They’ll still have to put in the infrastructure but not so much as in the other site.”
The permit request comes a year after the city approved the first hotel, under construction at Avenue E on the east side of San Luis.
“The only differece is that (the Hampton Inn) is for overnight stay, while the other is for extended stay,” Torres said. “These are two hotels that are serving different needs.”
The Hampton Inn is expected to be completed in time to provide lodging for out-of-town construction workers hired for the expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry, a project due to begin in mid-2024.
The permit request by HMS Development is subject to approval by the San Luis City Council.
The council, meanwhile, has approved a separate request for a conditional use permit for a truck stop with convenience store and gas pumps to be located in the Magrino Industrial Park at Vaughan Street and Port Authority Avenue.
The truck stop would serve tractor-trailers and other commercial traffic that travel between the United States and Mexico, passing through the nearby San Luis II Port of Entry.
The project, to be done by R.L. Jones Properties, will take place in two phases, starting with the construction of the truck stop.
San Luis Vice Mayor Luis Cabrera said the project will not only benefit trucks crossing the border, but will provide a shot in the economy in the form of jobs and sales tax revenue for city coffers.
“It’s going to allow for taxes to remain in the community. We will receive tax revenue from gasoline sales, and instead of (the trucks) filling up in Yuma, they can do it here where they start their routes.”
A separate convenience store and gas station is about to open on Avenue E, he said, but the new project will serve mainly large commercial trucks. The truck stop, Cabrera added, will include temporary spaces where truckers can rest.