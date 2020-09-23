The Yuma County Library District is now fine-free after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday agreed to eliminate overdue charges on books, CDs, DVDs and video games.
Studies have found that late fees and fines disproportionately affect low-income cardholders. As a result, libraries throughout the country are eliminating overdue fines, explained Library Director Lisa Mendez.
“What happens, if someone comes in and checks out books and they forget to turn them in on time, and they’re charged an overdue fee,” Mendez said, “they wouldn’t come back to the library because now they have fines and fees and can’t check out books, so we want to eliminate those overdue fines so they can and will come back to the library.”
In Yuma County, the overdue fee was 20 cents a day up to $6.
Library materials will still have due dates, and cardholders are still responsible for returning library items by the due date. Items may be renewed twice, as long as there are no holds on them.
If a cardholder doesn’t return a book, the first overdue notice will be sent two weeks after the due date. A final notice will be sent four weeks after the due date, after which the account may be referred to a collection agency for the cost of the item and an additional $10 fee will be added to the account.
“It’s not like giving up on collecting the item,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “We’re simply saying the overdue fines are creating a situation where it’s like lending money to a friend. You don’t only lose the money, you lose the friend.”
Supervisor Russell McCloud suggested – and the rest of the supervisors agreed with – adding verbiage indicating that past fines and fees are forgiven as well. However, any fees for lost or damaged items or InterLibrary loans will remain on cardholder accounts.
The other fee changes include raising the cost of the nonresident library card from $15 to $25 for six months and from $25 to $50 for one year.
The supervisors held a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed fee changes; no members of the public asked to speak on the issue. However, County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted the board received two letters in support of the changes.
“(Superintendent) Shanna Johnson of Mohawk Valley Schools District and Martha Jones, superintendent of Hyder School District, both are very appreciative of removing the fines to allow their families and children to utilize the library more extensively,” Thorpe said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons pointed out both those libraries are integral parts of those schools as well. “It’s not just a public library, it is the school library,” he said.
The supervisors unanimously approved the changes to the Library District’s schedule of fees and fines.
In other action, Reyes questioned the delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes that have been determined to be uncollectible because the properties have been removed, destroyed or the condition is “such that the cost of seizure and sale of personal property would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived.”
The list of cleared delinquent taxes totaled $118,043. Reyes singled out the bills for Texas Hills Diamante Cooling and Texas Hills Farms, which totaled nearly $80,000. He said he understood the county can’t tax them after the property has been removed, but he questioned the prior tax bills. “Isn’t there any kind of negotiation?” he asked. He also questioned how some of the larger tax bills got to that point.
Chief Deputy Treasurer Vanessa Valenzuela explained that in most cases the Treasurer’s Office has tried reaching out and has been unable to contact anyone or find any working phone numbers. Valenzuela explained that usually the properties being taxed, such as mobile homes, are no longer on the site. The Sheriff’s Office sends someone out there to check on the property, and if it’s no longer there, then it’s removed from the tax rolls.
County Attorney Jon Smith added that if the taxpayers or the property and/or equipment are later located, the county can reinstate those past tax bills.
The supervisors also unanimously approved the consent calendar, which included the following:
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title 1 services to eligible youth, adults and dislocated workers throughout Yuma County in the amount of $11.4 million.
• A waiver for a bid irregularity and award for a construction contract for the County 15th Street/Avenue A Intersection Improvement Project to DPE Construction, in the amount of $699,238. The project includes the construction of a traffic signal, streetlights, roadway widening for turn lanes, driveways and reconstruction of an irrigation culvert crossing.
The traffic signal will be equipped with a battery backup which will allow it to continue operating for up to eight hours in the event of a power outage. Also included in this contract is the replacement of an underground siphon scheduled for the two weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday when the canal water is shut off. Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.
• Authorization for Public Works to piggyback on Yuma’s slurry seal contract, which has a bid price of $1.15 per square yard.
• Acceptance of a Arizona Health Zone (SNAP-Ed) contract between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District and the addition of an office specialist and health educator. This agreement aims to improve health through increased access to physical activity opportunities, healthy food and education.
• An amendment to the immunization services contract between the Health District and ADHS that will increase the flu vaccination rates for adults within the county.
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Breast Feeding Peer Counseling (BFPC) services between the Health District and the Arizona Department of Health Services and the addition of an office specialist. This is an amendment to continue providing support of participant-centered services including nutrition and breastfeeding information and support.