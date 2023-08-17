SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Harvest Preparatory Academy has announced plans to build a new campus here that will serve pupils in kindergarten through the eighth grade and eventually also students in ninth through 12th grades.

Debi Ybarra, the executive director of the charter school, said the campus designed for 3,700 students is slated to open for the 2024-25 year.

