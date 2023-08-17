SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Harvest Preparatory Academy has announced plans to build a new campus here that will serve pupils in kindergarten through the eighth grade and eventually also students in ninth through 12th grades.
Debi Ybarra, the executive director of the charter school, said the campus designed for 3,700 students is slated to open for the 2024-25 year.
The school’s design is done and engineering work is underway, with earth work slated to begin soon at the 20-acre site purchased by HPA a year ago at San Fernando Street and 20th Avenue, on the city’s east side.
“We will be moving earth in a few months,” Ybarra said. “We want to begin soon. Many new homes are being built in the area, and I’m pleased that San Luis is seeing growth in that area. A complete school has been needed there for several years.”
She said the campus, to be built with nearly $24 million in private financing, will include athletic fields.
HPA already has a campus in San Luis for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as a larger campus in Yuma for elementary and high school students.
The new San Luis campus will open its doors to pupils in kindergarten through eighth grade, Ybarra said, but will be expanded after that to receive students in the ninth through 12th grades.
The Yuma campus has enrollment of 250 high school students, many of whom come from San Luis.
The existing San Luis campus, located in the Plaza Riedel commercial center on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, has an enrollment of 700 students in grades kindergarten through eighth. Ybarra said Harvest Prep has planes to convert it to house technical and career education programs for high school students.
As it proceeds with its plans, she said, Harvest Prep has the task of informing the community about the role of publicly funded charter schools in serving students with unique educational needs.
“Charter schools are not here to be competition with other schools,” she said. “We need to celebrate diversity, to celebrate opportunities. These schools were created for parents who deserve options. Not all kids can be successful in a large school. Many of them need the feeling of a small community.”
HPA already is pre-registering students who want to attend the future campus. For more information, parents can call 928-627-5008 or visit www.harvestprep.com.