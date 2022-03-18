Employees of Royal Packing agricultural were treated to a meal this week in honor of the work they do harvesting winter crops for tables across America.
The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, state Department of Agriculture and the Dole Food Co. joined forces to stage the annual Labor of Love event in an agriculatural field for harvest workers employed by the Yuma-based company.
As in past years, organizers singled out one worker for special recognition. This year, the honoree was Emilio Marquez, who has worked 45 years for Royal Packing. “I like what I do and I have enjoyed working, and that’s the most important thing, as well as allowing my family to move forward,” said Marquez, 62.
Marquez said the local agricultural industry has changed in the decades since he joined Royal Packing in 1977. Where once the principal crop grown was head lettuce, the produce has since diversified to include cauliflower, spinach and many other crops, he said.
Darin Dominiquez, manager of Dole, said field workers fulfill an essential role in produce industry, and never more so than during the pandemic.
“These people have worked through all this, doing their work as safely as possible, even amid all the risks,” Dominguez said. “Many people don’t realize how much is needed to get vegetables to the market. It takes a lot of labor, many hours in the day. They are the workers at the front in keeping the country fed.
“This event gives us the opportunity to choose a crew that works for Dole, and it is one of the opportunities that we have over the course of the year to show them our gratitude.”
The recent Labor of Love event was held for a crew of 33 workers who harvest lettuce, spinach, cauliflower, wheat and Sudan grass, sad Irene Leyva, regional administrator for Dole.
The workers not only were fed, but received door and raffle prizes.