The Yuma County Public Health Services District will hold the first saliva testing event in Yuma County on Saturday, and officials are urging all residents age 5 and older to get tested for an updated snapshot of the community’s health.
The new tests, which deliver results in 24-48 hours, will be used to test as many county residents as possible regardless of how they feel. The tests will be free of charge.
“By doing so, all of Yuma County will be doing their part to help protect our kids and our community,” the county stated in Monday’s announcement.
The drive-thru testing events will take place over the next two Saturdays. The Health District has teamed up with Arizona Western College, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, to deliver the saliva tests using the campus parking lot for the first event this Saturday, Oct. 17. Tests will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with results given within 48 hours.
The second event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave.
Registration is required, with a different email for each person. If a family of four, for example, wishes to get tested, all four family members, regardless of age, must have a valid email address and be registered. The first 300 participants will receive goody bags.
Participants should register at the ASU Biodesign Institute’s “COVID-19 Saliva Testing Sign Up” webpage: https://tinyurl.com/y4j5la2b. When asked for an “agency code,” enter SALIVATEST.
Once registered, participants will be given a QR code that they must take to the saliva test.
At the testing sites, staff will direct traffic. Saliva testing is done by the participant. Staff will be outside the vehicle to help if needed.
NEW SALIVA TEST
The Health District plans to capitalize on the recent development of a saliva test for COVID-19 by the Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute.
Health officials have two goals: providing all citizens with a simple, easy-to-use and noninvasive test and getting a snapshot of the current infection rate in Yuma County.
Health officials are asking everyone to get tested regardless of how they physically feel.
“This is as noninvasive as anyone can get, which is why we’re hopeful everyone in Yuma County will come to participate in this very important testing cycle,” Health District Director Diana Gomez said. “The previous swab tests prevented many people from getting tested simply because of the perception of the nasal swabs being uncomfortable. The saliva tests are as simple as using a straw to spit into a tube.”
Joshua LaBaer, who leads the ASU COVID-19 research efforts as executive director of the university’s Biodesign Institute, called the new saliva test a “real game-changer” for individuals who want to know whether or not they have an active COVID-19 infection.
“As we return to the workplace, schools and other daily activities, testing early and often is going to be the best way to help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” LaBaer said.