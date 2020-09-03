The Yuma County Public Health Services District will begin offering the 2020-2021 seasonal influenza vaccine on Tuesday to all individuals ages 6 months and older.
The vaccination is available by appointment only from Monday through Friday at the Health Department, 2200 W. 28th St., Yuma.
The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 18 years and younger. Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and private insurance are accepted upon presentation of the card.
The 2020-2021 influenza vaccine that the Health District is offering is made to protect against the following four viruses: A/Guangdong-Maonan/SWL1536/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated); A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2)-like virus (updated); B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus (updated); and B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (B/Yamagata lineage) virus.
The seasonal flu vaccine is also available from other sources throughout Yuma County. Visit the CDC’s Flu Information site to find a provider. Additional information can also be found on the Yuma County Public Health Services District Flu Information page.
For an appointment or additional information, please contact the Immunization Department at 928-317-4559.