SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Checkups, COVID-19 boosters, flu shots and glucose tests will be offered to the public on Thursday in a health fair jointly organized by the Yuma County Health Department and the Comite de Bien Estar.

The health fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at 706 N. Main St. as part of the observance of Health Education Month, which is October.

