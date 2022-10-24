SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Checkups, COVID-19 boosters, flu shots and glucose tests will be offered to the public on Thursday in a health fair jointly organized by the Yuma County Health Department and the Comite de Bien Estar.
The health fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at 706 N. Main St. as part of the observance of Health Education Month, which is October.
People 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent booster for COVID-19, while Moderna’s bivalent booster will be offered to those 18 and older. Flu shots will also be available.
Comite de Bien Estar, a social service organization in San Luis, will offer COVID-19 testing and will hand out home tests for the coronavirus for those who ask.
Health workers from Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a Somerton agency that serves farm workers, will offer diabetes testing and blood pressuer checks.
The county health department will offer handouts about prevention and management of diabetes, smoking cessation, lung cancer, COVID-19 and other health topcis.
For more information, about the health fair, call the health department at 928-317-4580 or the Comite de Bien Estar, 928-627-8559.