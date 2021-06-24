SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Health officials in Sonora say the state on Arizona’s southern border could end upin the grips of a new wave of COVID-19 if a current jump in cases continues.
Gerardo Alvarez, director of health promotion for the Mexican state, said 11 of 12 Sonora cities that are monitored weekly showed higher incidence of the coronavirus for the week of June 14 to 20.
San Luis Rio Colorado, next to Yuma County, saw its ranking go from low to medium risk on the color-code scale used by the Mexican government to document risk levels for COVID-19 around the nation.
“We have observed in Sonora that there exists a gradual, slow but consistent increase (in COVID-19 cases), and this is a reminder to everyone that the pandemic has not gone away,” Alvarez said.
Four cities around the state, including the capital of Hermosillo, have gone from medium to high risk on the scale in the past week.
Last week Sonora recorded 1,086 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths related to the coronavirus, up from previous weeks. The positivity rate for people tested for the coronavirus last week was 38%.
The number of patients hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 jumped from 99 to 124 last week.
Since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, the state has recorded 77,285 cases and 6,426 deaths associated with the virus.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 10 new cases and three new coronavirus-related deaths last week, for a total of 3,266 cases and 523 deaths.
Alvarez attributed the surge in cases and hospitalization to people dropping their guard against the virus. He warned that cases could continue to climb even as more people around the state get vaccinated.
Baja California is classified at being at low risk. The state tallied 171 new cases last week, down from 194 the prior week.
The state has recorded a total of 50,286 cases and 8,649 deaths.
Mexicali, with throughout the pandemic has accounted for about 40 percent of the state’s cases, also is seeing a drop in cases. It tallied 93 new cases last week, down 50 from the prior week.
Since the start of the pandemic, Mexicali has recorded 20,343 cases and 3,232 deaths.