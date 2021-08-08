An elevated level of COVID-19 turned up in the most recent sewage sample collected from Somerton’s Valle del Sol subdivision, in what is being called a departure from results of previous sampling that showed little presence of the virus in the city.
The results from the sample has prompted city officials to issue an advisory to Somerton residents recommending that they double down on precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including wearing facemasks, getting tested for the virus and getting vaccinated.
The subdivision located on the city’s southeast corner registered a Level 3 presence of the virus, the highest of three levels, in sampling conducted through the COVID-19 Community Protection Early Warning Response Program, Somerton City Administrator Jerry Cabrera said.
In the program managed by University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, sewage samples are regularly collected around Yuma County in efforts to monitor the risk of spread of the virus.
Cabrera said the results of the Valle del Sol sample caught city officials by surprise when they saw them on Friday, given that samples collected earlier the prior Tuesday and in previous weeks indicated no upward trend in coronavirus infections. Likewise, he said, sewage samples in other locations in the city in recent weeks have shown little or no presence of the virus.
“Overall the city of Somerton is in a great place,” Cabrera said. “Overall we are lower than expected.”
The Valle del Sol is bounded by Somerton Avenue on west, County 17th Street on the south, Bingham Avenue on the East and 12th Street on the north. Several unvaccinated residents in the subdivision tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, but Cabrera said the city isn’t sure if their infections skewed sample results or whether an outbreak could be brewing in the neighborhood.
He said Somerton officials are anxious to see results of a new sample due to be collected on Tuesday, but in the meantime the city has issued an advisory urging residents to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.
“Wearing face coverings when near others not from the same household has proven to be effective,” the advisory stated. “Receiving a COVD-19 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine is also an effective method of protection and significantly helps slow the spread. Vaccines also reduce the severity of disease when becoming ill with it, in most cases avoiding hospitalization.”
The elevevated level of the virus in Valle del Sol comes at a time when the county, Arizona and the rest of nation is experiencing a dramatic COVID-19 surge blamed on the arrival of the more contagious delta variant.
That variant is “spreading more than twice as easily from one person to another compared with earlier strains,” Yuma County Health Director Diana Gomez said in a recent news release.
County officials said the early warning sewage testing project has found that concentrations of the virus have been increasing in several samples taken across the county in recent weeks.
“Viruses mutate and change to adapt and survive. That’s what viruses do,” Gomez said. “People infected with the delta variant have higher viral loads-meaning more virus in their body which makes it more contagious.”
Gomez said that vaccines remain the most effective tool in protecting oneself from the delta variant.
In spring of 2020, Somerton recorded among the highest positivity rates for COVID-19 in the county, but this year launched what Cabrera called a grassroots campaign that made successful use of home visits and phone calls to urge residents to get vaccinated. He said the immunization rate for residents within Somerton’s 85350 zip code is better than 75%.
“We called (people) and called and called. We just kept doing it and it definitely helped.”