The annual concert hosted by the Historic Yuma Theatre is no longer a battle for a cash prize and bragging rights among the bands that take the stage.
But it still promises to be a rockin’ event that showcases the talents of both established and new and emerging bands in the area. And this time the concert is taking place on not one but two nights, Sept. 10 and 1l, at the theater.
Previously known as the Battle of the Bands, Yuma Rocks will bring together nine bands in a live concert featuring rock, metal, reggae, punk and ska.
The rebranded concert opens on the 10th with performances by Typha, MOTH, the Raging Hyenas and Ultraviolet Communication. The following night will bring Switchblade Mary, Obungus, Rochambeaux, No Se and Krooktone Classics to the stage.
Doors open at 6:30 each night at the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St., with music beginning at 7 p.m.
“We encourage people to attend both nights,” said Lindsay Benacka, manager of the city of Yuma’s arts and culture program. “There’s a totally different lineup each night, and a totally different experience each night.”
Before COVID-19 arrived on the scene, the theater hosted Battle of the Bands as a competition for two consecutive years. People attending the live concert and those watching it online cast votes for their favorite bands, with the winner collecting a cash prize.
Owing to social distancing guidelines then in place, the Yuma Art Center planned to stage the 2020 event virtually, but other complications surrounding the pandemic ended up forcing cancellation of the concert. But the art center’s staff used the occasion hiatus to rethink how the 2021 concert could be presented. And it asked the bands for their ideas.
“The unanimous feedback we got was, ‘We just want to play in the theater. We don’t want to compete; we just want to play.’”
Those desires taken into account, the concert has gone from being a competition to “a celebration of Yuma’s outstanding music community,” Benacka said.
The art center invited bands to sign up up for the concert, she said, and “we had a pretty good turnout, enough of a turnout to justify having two nights of concerts,” Benacka said.
“We are excited to present a two-night event this year and have some bands in the Historic Yuma Theatre for the first time ever, along with some fan favorites returning to the stage for the first time since before the pandemic.”
Benacka described Yuma Rocks as a family event for all ages. “There’s definitely something for everyone.”
What remains unchanged from past years, she said, is the city’s commitment to using the concert to give the participants the exposure they need to achieve their goals as professional bands.
“Some are up and coming, some are coming together for this event, some are established, but all have a local presence.”
Proceeds from ticket sales for Yuma Rocks will be divided among the bands, and each group will receive a recording of its performance that can be used to market itself as it seeks to play at other concerts and venues.
Mark Flint, of the Yuma rock band Checker’d Past, will host the concert on Sept. 10, while Dominic Antonelli, with the band Weezerton, will serve as host on the 11th. DJ Rude will provide music between acts each night.
General admission tickets are on sale at $10 per show or $15 for both nights.
Tickets can be purchased at www.YumaArtCenter.com or at the box office, though Benacka encourages people to buy them earlier since capacity in the theater is limited to 640 seats.
Seating won’t be assigned or restricted as part of any social distancing guidelines, Benacka said, but people who feel sick or may have been exposed to the coronavirus are urged to stay home.