SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- Sonora's homicide rate in the first half of 2023 dropped from the same period the previous two years, but is the eighth highest among all states in Mexico, according to a statewide citizens organization that tracks crime.
And, says the Citizens Committee for Public Safety in a report, San Luis Rio Colorado has the third-highest homicide rate among Sonora cities.
The report, based on nationwide crime statistics compiled by the Mexico's government, said San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 82 homicides in the first half of this year, the third highest number in Sonora. There were also 34 reported kidnappings in the city across from Yuma County in that period.
The committee, a group sanctioned under state law to study crime trends in Sonora, attributes what it describes as a pattern of brazen killing in the state to violence among drug cartels and organized criminal organizations that have become entrenched in society.
"Organized crime maintains its presence in particular zones of our state, manifesting itself principally through intentional homicides committed through executions in the full light of day and in public places before the incredulous gaze of dozens of witnesses, which serves to demonstrate the total impunity with which killing takes place in our country and in Sonora," the report said.
The committee's report was issued on heels of an updated travel advisory from the U.S. State Department that recommends that travelers reconsider trips to various destinations in Sonora, including San Luis Rio Colorado.
"Sonora is a key location used by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks," the State Department said it its advisory. "Violent crime is widespread. U.S. citizens and (lawful permanent residents) have been victims of kidnapping. Travelers should maintain a heightened level of awareness of their surroundings in all their travels in Sonora. Security incidents may occur in any area of Sonora."
Saying he was unaware of the advisory, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said in a recent news conference he was confident visitors will continue to come to his city and the state.
"Here in San Luis we know that 80% of people in San Luis, Arizona, come to visit our beaches, the valley and the urban area of our city," he said. "We have faith that people will come to enjoy our city and Sonora".
The committee report said 837 homicides were recorded throughout Sonora from January through June 2023, a reduction from the number of slayings in the same period of 2021 and 2022.
The drop, the report said, reflects a similiar drop in slayings other parts of nation since 2020. Still, it added, the number of statewide homicides for the first half of this year, remain higher than the rates for same period in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
And, the report said, Sonora's homicide rate ranks eight among the highest among Mexico's 31 states.