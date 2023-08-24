SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- Sonora's homicide rate in the first half of 2023 dropped from the same period the previous two years, but is the eighth highest among all states in Mexico, according to a statewide citizens organization that tracks crime.

And, says the Citizens Committee for Public Safety in a report, San Luis Rio Colorado has the third-highest homicide rate among Sonora cities.

