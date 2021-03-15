SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A spike in homicides through the state last year made 2020 the most violent year ever for Sonora, according to a report by a citizen’s advisory board.
But even as homicides reached a new level that year, the number of killings in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., across from Yuma County, dropped from the previous year.
Sonora in 2020 recorded 1,584 intentional homicides, more than the previous highest number recorded in 2019, 1,356 slayings, according to the Sonora State Public Safety Citizens Committee’s report.
In San Luis Rio Colorado, there were 74 slaying in 2020, down from the record-setting number of 101 in 2019, according to statistics compiled by the Sonora Public Safety Ministry.
State law enforcement authorities have attributed most of bloodshed to warring among rival drug trafficking cartels and to other criminal organizations.
The committee serves as an advisory board to state and municipal law enforcement agencies in Sonora on issues relating to crime and crime prevention.
Miguel Sandoval, a San Luis Rio Colorado attorney and chairman of the affiliated Municipal Public Safety Committee, said lockdowns in the city prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic likely were aa factor in the drop in the homicide rate and a reduction in other crimes in 2020.
He said the lower murder rate is a promising sign, but said the overall spike in homicides demonstrates the need to put more police officers on the streets in the city of about 250,000.
“There are many factors that influence the (murder) rate, but one of the main ones is the deficit in police officers,” he said. “We should have 750 officers according to the population count, but we only have 242.”
But he said the city’s residents need to play a greater role in preventing crime.
“Eighty percent of security is up to us the citizens, but we aren’t doing our duty because we leave to one side our values and we don’t instill them in our youth,” he said.
Also, he said, too few residents who have information about killings are stepping forward to help authorities bring the killers to justice, he added.
In the past three years, he said the city has made an effort to reduce the shortfall in police officers by establishing its own police academy to train future officers recruited locally.
Still, he said, the city has much ground to make up for, since the deficit in officers has existed for many years.
Moreover, he said, federal funding the city traditionally receives for public safety has been reduced in recent years. As one example, he said, lack of resources forced the city to suspend plans to install a satellite-operated system of security cameras around San Luis Rio Colorado.
In San Luis Rio Colorado and elsewhere in Sonora, state police and prosecutors handle homicide investigations. In the last quarter of 2020, they opened 11 homicide investigations, compared with 33 during the same period in 2019, according to the state advisory committee’s report.
However, Sonora recorded a homicide rate nearly twice that of the national rate in 2020, the report said. Statewide, there were 52.4 homicides per 100,000 residents, compare to 27.4 per 100,000 throughout Mexico.
Firearms, commonly possessed by drug trafficking and other criminal organizations, were used in 63% of the homicides statewide in 2020, the committee said.
“We can deduce that the homicides are derived from criminal activity, mainly that related to narcotics trafficking, the report said.