San Luis R.C., Son. – The number of people requiring medical care for COVID-19 is climbing in Sonora, with nearly half of all hospital beds in this city filled with coronavirus patients and occupancy rates exceeding 90 percent in other cities in the state.
According to the Sonora Health Ministry, the number of people around the state hospitalized grew from 282 to 330 the week of Nov. 16 to 20.
“The trend of higher hospital occupancy in the cities is worrisome,” Enrique Clausen, the state’s health minister. said on Facebook. “If we don’t flatten the curve, if we don’t completely stop nighttime social activities, we will continuing putting a risk older adults and vulnerable groups.”
San Luis Rio Colorado has recorded a total of 2,125 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The actual number of cases could be higher than that, since testing is not made as widely performed in Mexico as the United States.
The border city across from Yuma County has recorded a total of 290 coronavirus-related deaths.
A total of 10,811 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mexicali since the start of the pandemic. There have been 1,737 death in that city attributed to the coronavirus.