In the summer we can turn the dial on the shower to its coldest setting and still get a hot or even scalding shower at our house. This, of course, is not news to any of you who have lived in the Yuma area for any length of time.
It’s not a burning issue with me any longer why that is. I assume the heat of the day bakes the waterlines even where they’re buried in the ground. Maybe there’s a more complete explanation, but anyway, I’ve come to accept and absorb hot showers. That is, until the hot water heater went out a couple of Sundays ago in August.
We couldn’t get the heater replaced for a day. No problem. The sun on its own was enough. Whereas once we were getting hot showers, now we were getting lukewarm ones – which, as it happened, were a nice change in August.
At that rate, I figured we could have waited till, oh say, mid-November to replace the water heater, had we wanted to.
You’ve got to love Yuma summers that carry on into fall.