This home in Somerton was recently completed through the Neighborhood Revitalization program administered by Housing America.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Housing America Corp. is getting nearly $2.9 million in three federal grants to make housing more affordable to low- and moderate-income families.

The largest of the grants, for $1,720,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be used to provide technical assistance in building their own homes in the mutual self-help housing program administered by Somerton-based Housing America.

