SOMERTON – Housing America Corp. is getting nearly $2.9 million in three federal grants to make housing more affordable to low- and moderate-income families.
The largest of the grants, for $1,720,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be used to provide technical assistance in building their own homes in the mutual self-help housing program administered by Somerton-based Housing America.
In the self-help program, families can secure low-interest financing through the department’s Rural Development program in return for building one another’s home using their own labor. The grant will go to help up to 40 families with their home building over two years.
Another grant for $1 million comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will go to help HAC purchase land for new self-help housing.
Thomas Ryan, executive director of HAC, said the latter grant will be applied to a self-help housing subdivision now under development on the east side of San Luis, to a self-help subdivision that Housing America is about to begin in Somerton, as well as to help low-income families who are financing homes through the USDA’s 502 Direct Loan Program.
Ryan said Housing America is nearing the milestone of 2,000 homes having built in south Yuma County for low- and moderate-income families through various programs administered by the Somerton non-profit organization.
Much of that construction has been financed with government grants, he said, but some has been funded with money HAC has raised on its own.
“It’s not true that a non-profit organization can’t earn money,” he said. “It can raise revenues, but the important thing is what is done with the money. Those funds have to go to its projects or to the community. It’s the responsibility of every organization to raise revenues because state or federal funds are not enough.”
On June 23, 11 families are slated to move into self-help homes they built in the latest phase of the Belleza del Desierto subdivision in San Luis, and the keys will be turned over to a family that will occupy a home built through the separate Neighborhood Revitalization program also administered by Housing America. Housing America sought financial sponsors to complement financing of that home.