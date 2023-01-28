HAC (copy)

Thomas Ryan (left), executive director of Housing America Corp., and Manuel Figueroa, HAC board president, give $5,000 to Lisa Jameson, superintendent of the Wellton Elementary School District, one of three districts receiving money from the organization to pay for after-school programs and other activities.

SOMERTON – Three elementary school districts in Yuma County will split a $40,000 contribution from Housing America Corp.

The Somerton-based nonprofit housing organization is giving the money to the Somerton, Gadsden and Wellton districts to help pay for after-school programs, school supplies and other expenses.

