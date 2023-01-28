SOMERTON – Three elementary school districts in Yuma County will split a $40,000 contribution from Housing America Corp.
The Somerton-based nonprofit housing organization is giving the money to the Somerton, Gadsden and Wellton districts to help pay for after-school programs, school supplies and other expenses.
HAC annually provides funding for educational purposes. Last year it contributed funds to the Arizona Interagency Farmworkers Coalition for college scholarships for migrant students and for the soon-to-opened Somerton High School.
“Historically our philosophy has always been to help the students through the organizations that raise funds for them, but this year we decided to give them directly to the districts so that they can use them in the student programs that need the money,” said Manuel Figueroa, president of the HAC board of directors.
“The only thing we ask of the districts is that they not use those funds for salaries,” he said. “They can use them for books, school equipment, sports or after-school programs.”
Other suitable uses for the money, he said, would include providing money to the after-school science program in the Somerton district or to pay the costs of school chess teams traveling to out-of-town competitions.
HAC recently gave $5,000 to the Wellton Elementary School District, and is slated next month to give donations of $17,500 each to the Somerton and Gadsden districts. The Gadsden Elementary School District serves San Luis, Ariz.
Figueroa said HAC annually provides money to benefit schools that serve the areas where HAC has helped low- and moderate-income families build mutual self-help housing with financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.