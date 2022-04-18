Suppose a landlord tells an Hispanic he has no vacancies, but then rents to an Anglo. Or that he charges the Latino twice the rent amount he collects from the Anglo for a comparable dwelling.
The landlord would be practicing housing discrimination.
So likely would be the landlord who, having enforced a no pets policy, declines to rent to a person who depends on a service dog to get around or who relies on an emotional support animal.
So might be the landlord who turns away as a tenant a person previously convicted of a felony.
“Federal law affords people the opportunity to live where they want to live, without discrimination because of something about them as people,” said Cheri Horbacz, director of education and outreach for the Southwest Fair Housing Council.
Specifically, she says, the federal Fair Housing Act prohibits the denial of available rental housing on the basis of national origin, race, color, religion, gender and sexual orientation, familial status and disabilities. Protections under federal and state laws also apply to people in those protected classes who seek home loans or who are to buy homes in specific neighborhoods or geographic areas.
The Southwest Fair Housing Council, a Tucson-based nonprofit organization, investigates complaints of fair housing laws throughout Arizona and represents clients determined to be victims of discriminations. But it also seeks to educate landlords, tenants, financial institutions, realtors and home buyers about their legal rights and responsibilities.
“Yes (discrimination) happens here (in Arizona). There isn’t one community in the 16 years that I’ve been here where discrimination hasn’t occurred,” Horbacz said.
“There are people who egregiously discriminate, but I also see people who do it unintentionally. So there’s a mix.”
How frequently discrimination occurs in Yuma County and the state is difficult or impossible to gauge, she said, in part because there’s no central database that compiles statistics for all the individual complaints handled by law enforcement agencies, nonprofit housing organizations and attorneys.
“For example, the (Department of Justice) handles and tracks its own cases. Same with the (Arizona Attorney General’s Office) and/or private attorney,” she said. “We don’t always hear about settlements that come out of fair housing allegations. What I can say: housing discrimination happens.”
Then there are the potential cases of discrimination that go unreported, either because tenants fear retaliation by a landlord or they don’t know their rights well enough to know if they have been discriminated against, says Mia Armenta, senior program manager in Yuma for the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG).
“I think one of the reasons there is not much data is the lack of knowledge, lack of awareness,” Armenta said. “People don’t know, people are not aware.”
WACOG takes complaints from people alleging housing discrimination, works with them to document those allegations, and then may refer them to the Southwest Fair Housing Council (SWFHC) or a resolution of case that may or may not require action in court.
WACOG also works to educate tenants and landlords about their respective rights under the law, she said. “It’s not all about the tenants. The tenants have rights and responsibilities, but the landlords also have rights and responsibilities. So there has to be a balance.”
WACOG is partnering with the SWFHC and the city of Yuma to two online symposiums on fair housing to the public, one in English on April 28 and another in Spanish on May 12.
Those online sessions will focus on rental property, but home ownership and fair lending will be the subjects of follow-up virtual symposiums in English and Spanish slated to take place in June 9 and June 23 respectively.
Among the topics to be covered in the first set of online sessions are the rights of tenants who are disabled or who have recently returned to society having served prison sentences.
Many discrimination complaints arise out of what disabled tenants see as failure by landlords to make rental properties more handicapped-accessible, or for refusal to allow service animals on the premises, Armenta said.
The Fair Housing Act requires housing providers who impose pet restrictions to make “reasonable” accommodations for disabled persons to have assistance animals on the premises, provided the exception does not pose an undue burden on the landlord and the animals do not pose a threat to safety of other tenants.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which also enforces fair housing regulations, declared in a 2016 policy memo that it is illegal for landlords to impose a blanket ban on renting to people on the basis of prior criminal convictions.
The policy does not add ex-felons to the list of groups protected under the housing law, but Horbacz said housing providers are wise to evaluate housing applications from people with criminal convictions on a case-by-case basis.
One factor that should be taken into account by the landlord is the date of the crime or conviction: Should a rental be denied to a person now in his or her 40s because of an offense committed decades earlier in his or her late teens or 20s?
Also to be weighed are the severity or nature of the crime, the extent of the potential tenant’s criminal background and whether he or she could pose a threat to other tenants. Landlords who don’t first consider these factors may be presented with an appeal by the people they’ve turned down.
“You can say not to me (as a tenant), but until you listen to me, you can’t hear my story,” said Horbacz. “If I don’t get a chance to appeal, you can’t hear my story. And everyone’s got a story.”
By doing an “individualized assessment” of tenant applicants with criminal records, she added, landlords can “keep down those housing red flags.”
If the SWFHC receives a housing discrimination complaint, one investigative technique it may use is to send “testers” who are Anglos and of other ethnic groups to the housing providers to inquire about renting. If there is a difference in any rental policies communicated to the testers, disparate, and discriminatory, treatment has occurred, she said.
“What it boils down to are patterns and practices. Are your practices consistent, are they where they should be?”
Testing also helps SWFHC identify tendencies of rental practices in the community, Horbacz said.
If a discrimination complaint is documented, SWFHC can refer it to its own attorney, to Housing and Urban Development or to the state Attorney General’s Office, she said.
“Once that happens, if they find discrimination, (the landlord) is informed by letter. Then they try to conciliate in some form. If they can’t have any form of conciliation, then they can go to trial.”
Ultimately, says Armenta, education can head off discrimination cases and potential penalties to landlords.
“We need to be fair with everyone. There might be cases where (housing providers) are unintentionally discriminating against someone because they don’t have knowledge,” she said.
“In Yuma County, we still have a lot of mom and pop landlords who don’t necessarily know there are rules for renting.”
People who would like to sit in on the virtual symposiums can do so by registering at www.wacog.swoogo.com/fairhousing.
SWFHC also offers virtual and in-person training sessions on fair housing for landlords, tenants and others. For more information visit http://swfhc.org and click on the Take a Fair Housing Class link.