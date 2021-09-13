The town of Wellton and Housing America Corp. have been recognized by the state for partnering in a project to build affordable housing in Wellton for low-income families.
The Arizona Department of Housing recently presented a Housing Hero Award to the town, Housing America and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ten homes for low-income families have or will be built in the partnership, for which the three organizations were recognized in category of Outstanding Affordable Housing Initiatives.
“This honor is for the organizations with which we collaborated,” said Thomas Ryan, executive director of Housing America, a Somerton nonprofit organization that helps families of limited means secure financing and technical expertise to build homes on their own.
“We are very proud of the project and the partnership we achieved, joining resources to bring affordable housing to families in the Wellton community.”
The project began more than two years ago when the Wellton town government allocated a portion of its share of federal Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase lots for the homes, dig septic tanks and provide utility hookups. That saved the families the cost of acquiring the land and making the improvements.
The U.S. Department of Agricultura provided affordable loans through its Section 502 program to the families for home construction, while Housing America served as administrator of the project.
The first two of 10 homes planned were turned over to the families in April. Another two homes are scheduled to be built this year, with the remaining six constructed over the next two years.
“The people who live in Wellton don’t want to leave, and thanks to this partnership we could begin this project and give them the opportunity to have affordable housing,” Ryan said.