SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police on Monday found human remains inside a charred vehicle discovered near this city.
The fire was believed to have been started some time Sunday night in the Ford Explorer left parked in El Sifon, an agricultural area located just west of San Luis Rio Colorado, the municipal police department said in a news release.
The flames were already out when municipal police officers arrived at the scene, summoned by a 911 call, the release said.
Examining the vehicle remains, police found bones later determined to be human remains, according to the release.
State police have assumed the investigation of the case.
No identification of the victim had been made as of Monday.