The Humane Society of Yuma is in need of more donations amid an influx of cats into the shelter in late spring.
From the months of April through June, or what is referred to as “kitten season,” the number of cats brought per month to the shelter exceeded 425. From July to February, there are typically 250-300 cats entering the shelter per month.
There is, however, an overall decrease in cats in the shelter this year, due to the HSOY’s Trap, Neuter, and Release Program.
Annette Lagunas, executive director of HSOY, says the shelter has a particular need for Fancy Feast Turkey Kitten canned food. “The turkey flavor seems to be best for the kitten’s tummies when they are in the shelter.”
She said kitten food is the nonprofit HSOY’s most pressing need, given “20 to 30 cats on site and hundreds more in foster homes.”
The amount of donations of dog food, on the other hand, has been “excellent.”
Lagunas added that monetary donations also help HSOY. “Money helps so much in allowing us to fulfill the mission of completing spay and neuter surgeries and administering medications and vaccines to the animals in the shelter.”
The humane society also is in need of basics such as office supplies, cleaning supplies, blankets and bedding, she said. These donations are especially appreciated, as they ensure that any money donated is able to go toward necessities for the animals.
Another way Yumans can help HSOY is by volunteering. Annette says, “Volunteering is huge for us. We need lots and lots of volunteers.”
To volunteer, people can visit the HSOY website at hsoyuma.com, fill out the volunteer paperwork, and watch the attached videos. Then they are able to make an appointment with the volunteer manager and discuss the type of volunteering they’d like to do.
HSOY is located at 4050 S Avenue 4½ E, Yuma, AZ 85365 and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.