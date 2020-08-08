Whoever heard of attending a ball by staying at home?
Probably none of us – that is, not before the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to change a lot of ways we do things.
Before this year, the Humane Society of Yuma’s Fur Ball was an annual in-person event.
This year, with social distancing being of overriding importance, HSOY will host virtual auctions next month for prizes donated by area businesses and residents.
A silent auction will take place from 6 p.m. Sept. 19 to 6 p.m. Sept. 20, while an auctioneer will conduct a live auction via Zoom beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
“We have tried to create a fun event,” said Kari Tatar, development director for HSOY. “We call it the stay-home edition.”
What doesn’t change this year are the beneficiaries. Proceeds from the auction will be used to pay off the mortgage for the humane society’s shelter for dogs and cats.
“100% goes into the building that houses the animals,” Tatar said.
HSOY is requesting donations of auction items from businesses and individuals.
Items suitable for the auction, she said, could include gift certificates, gift baskets or vacation packages from businesses. If someone wanted to donate one or more nights’ stay in an out-of-town timeshare, that could be a sought-after prize among bidders as well.
Donations of artwork for the auction would also be considered, she said.
To donate a prize or for more information about donating, email Tatar at Ktatar@hsoy.com, or call her at 928-287-5864.
She asks that any donations be provided by Aug. 19, so that HSOY has enough time to publicize them on its website, www.hsoy.com
The bigger-ticket items will be put on the block in the live auction on Zoom. People wishing to bid in the live auction should email Tatar.
Competitive bidding in the silent auction will take place over a 24-hour period. Participants will be notified on their smartphone or smart devices whenever someone who wants the same item has submitted a higher bid.
“It’s a very fun, competitive way to keep (the bidding) going,” Tatar said.
To register for the online silent auction, visit the HSOY website.