Beginning Oct. 2, U.S. citizenship candidates will see an increase in the fee they pay to apply for naturalization.
The fee for an N-400 application will increase from $640 to $1,160 if submitted online and from $640 to $1,170 if submitted in paper form.
The increase was one of a number of fee adjustments announced recently on the Federal Register by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the federal agency that processes applications for U.S. citizenship and residency.
Some fees have been reduced, but those for paperwork commonly submitted by Yuma-area residents, like the N-400, will increase. Among them are the fee to petition for residency status for a family member, which will go up 5%, and the fee to remove conditions for residency, which will increase 28%.
Iveth Lopez, director of Pueblo Immigration in San Luis, Ariz., urges people not to put off filing naturalization applications if they can help it.
“The citizenship application continues to have the exemption for fee payment for low-income people, for which many in this area qualify, but we recommend that if they decide to apply, that they do it before Oct. 2, because a very large fee increase is coming,” she said.
Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a news release the overall 20% increase in fees is needed to offset the agency’s cost of handling naturalization and residency petitions.
The agency said 97% of its funding comes from fee revenue. It previously increased fees an overall 21% in 2016.
Lopez predicted the increase in the N-400 fee will discourage many people from applying for naturalization.
“We see it as a measure to limit immigration,” she said. “It has a huge impact amid the current situation with the pandemic, where a lot of people have lost their jobs and are only receiving unemployment payments.”
However, people who have to renew their permanent residency cards will see reduced fees, from $455 to $405, if they file the I-90 application online, and from $455 to $415 if they file an application on paper.
Also reduced will be the fee for biometric services, from $85 to $30.
The fee for applying for removal of conditions of residency, filing an I-751 form, will go up from $595 to $760.
The fee for filing an application for residency for family members, the I-130 form, will increase from $535 to $550 if done online and to $560 if a hard copy is filed.
The fee for petitioning for residency for a spouse will be reduced from $535 to $510.
Lopez urges people to file online to save money.
“In general the internet applications cost $10 less than on paper, and (applicants) have the advantage of a receipt being generated immediately.”
The final rule for fee increases can be seen at https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-16389.pdf.