San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas is targeted by a minority political party that wants him impeached for a fatal bar fire in the city.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A minority political party is seeking the equivalent of an impeachment of Mayor Santos Gonzales Yescas in Sonora’s legislature in the wake of a July fire at a bar that claimed 13 lives.

In a complaint filed with the legislature’s Government and Constitution Committee, lawmakers from the Citizen Movement party say they are seeking the proceeding to determine if the mayor and the city has responsibility for the loss of life in the arson fire allegedly started by a disgruntled patron.

