SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A minority political party is seeking the equivalent of an impeachment of Mayor Santos Gonzales Yescas in Sonora’s legislature in the wake of a July fire at a bar that claimed 13 lives.
In a complaint filed with the legislature’s Government and Constitution Committee, lawmakers from the Citizen Movement party say they are seeking the proceeding to determine if the mayor and the city has responsibility for the loss of life in the arson fire allegedly started by a disgruntled patron.
City officials said the bar located in the central part of San Luis was operating without a required permit from the city at the time of the July 22 fire, and that it had not undergone an inspection by the city in a year.
The legislative committee has a 10-day period to study the complaint and decide whether it should be referred to the state congress for a possible impeachment proceeding that conceivably could lead to the mayor’s ouster. The Citizen Movement lawmakers make up a minority in a legislature dominated by the National Renovation Movement, or MORENA – the party to which Gonzalez belongs.
Jorge Russo Salido, a Citizen Movement lawmaker, said the party is seeking the proceeding in the “spirit of our concern” prompted by the fatal fire.
But, he added, the party is not trying to fix responsibility for the fire prior to an investigation by the legislature. “Citizen Movement is not declaring guilt, it is not sanctioning anyone. For us, a trial is an investigation, it is to bring together the experts, the inspectors. If we don’t do it, the public is going to do it. They are going to draw their own conclusions and determine who is guilty.”
Gonzalez said in a news conference he would not comment.
“I am not going to get into a fight with anyone, for anything. There are so many problems and needs in San Luis that I have to be addressing. I am not going to get into the inertia that they are trying to provoke.”
A suspect identified by authorities only as “Jose Luis N.” has been detained in connection with the fire. The Sonora state prosecutor said he doused the entrance of the establishment with gasoline and started the fire because he was angry over being ejected from the premises for harassing female customers.
One of three exits at the establishment was blocked with stacked beer cases at the time of the fire, investigators said.
Eleven people initially died from smoke inhalation and other injuries suffered in the fire, including three members of Mitosis, a popular rock band performing at the bar. This month two other victims of the fire died, including a fourth member of the band.