Planned improvements at Imperial Dam and efforts to control salinity levels of Colorado River water destined to Mexico will be topics of discussion at the May 19 virtual meeting of an advisory panel to the International Boundary and Water Commission.
The session of the Colorado River Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will take place via webinar beginning at 6 p.m. that day. The public is invited to join the meeting virtually.
The forum was established to promote the flow of information about commission activities in Yuma and Imperial counties to residents of the two counties.
David Escobar, of the Imperial Irrigation District, will speak on the 10-year capital maintenance plan for Imperial Dam, which diverts water for deliverity to southeastern Califonira, Arizona and Mexico.
The maintenance plan was prepared to help in budgeting and planning of all major capital improvements at the dam located about 20 miles north of Yuma.
Daniel Bunk, of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, is scheduled to report on measures to manage the level of water delivered to Mexico under a 1944 treaty between the two nations.
To join in the meeting, the public can visit the Colorado River Citizens Forum web page at https://go.usa.gov/xHQkt and click on the “Join” button. Participants are urged to test connectivity prior to the meeting by clicking on the “Join” button and ensuring their camera and microphone are functioning.
The public can also join the meeting by phone, 915-320-4718. The conference ID number is 746 177 64#.
For more information, contact Sally Spener at 915-832-4175 or sally.spener@ibwc.gov.