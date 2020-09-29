The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Eric Daniel Garcia-Reyes, originally sentenced to probation for misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sabrina Renee Desarno, originally sentenced to probation for solicitation to commit shoplifting, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego County and extradited Sept. 18 to the Yuma County jail.
• Richard Eric Schopf, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sara Amanda Moreno, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept.19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.