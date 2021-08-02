The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Manuel De Jesus Soto, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Elijah Nick Maldonado, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Gonsalo Salas, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated criminal damage, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Tulare County, Calif., and extradited June 23 to the Yuma County jail.

Kimberly Noyola Burgos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma Count jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you