The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Manuel De Jesus Soto, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Elijah Nick Maldonado, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Gonsalo Salas, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated criminal damage, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Tulare County, Calif., and extradited June 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kimberly Noyola Burgos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma Count jail.