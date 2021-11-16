The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Benjamin Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Adam Michael Brockman, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Mario Rios, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• John Tesso Esperanza, originally sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.