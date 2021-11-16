The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Benjamin Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Adam Michael Brockman, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Mario Rios, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

John Tesso Esperanza, originally sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

