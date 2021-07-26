The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jeana Monique King, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Edgar Adrian Valencia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Gary Richard Tennyson, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Willie Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

