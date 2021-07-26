The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jeana Monique King, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Edgar Adrian Valencia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Gary Richard Tennyson, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Willie Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.