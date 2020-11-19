The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Erick Felix, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ricardo Rubio, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Reece James Griner IV, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but arrested Nov. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Maria Alicia Araujo Arangure, originally sentenced to probation for criminal impersonation, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but arrested Nov. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.