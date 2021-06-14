The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Rafael Gonzalez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited May 11 to the Yuma County jail.
• Miguel Angel Soqui, originally sentenced to probation for use of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Eugene Sanchez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Loran Terrance Wood, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.