The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Elizabeth Lopez Pereda, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• David Romero Hernandez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited on Jan. 26 to the Yuma County jail.
• James Burgin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ronald Yates, originally sentenced to probation for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, both Class 6 felonies. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.