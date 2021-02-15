The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Elizabeth Lopez Pereda, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

David Romero Hernandez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited on Jan. 26 to the Yuma County jail.

James Burgin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Ronald Yates, originally sentenced to probation for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, both Class 6 felonies. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

