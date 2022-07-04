The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Mario Campos Maldonado, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but rearrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Martinez, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was rearrested June 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Cesar Sanchez Zambrano, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was rearrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Hector Newcomb, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was rearrested June 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.