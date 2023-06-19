The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Amanda Marie Galvez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Victor Angel Laguna, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony Alan Jacobs, sentenced to probation for Attempted Robbery, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alexandria Land, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.