The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Amanda Marie Galvez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

