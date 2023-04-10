The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Romeo Jay Arellano, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Antonia Garcia, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Acosta Ortega, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alberto Rene Macias, sentenced to probation for Criminal Damage, a Class 1 misdemeanor; Disorderly Conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and Resisting Arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.