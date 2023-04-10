The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Romeo Jay Arellano, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

