The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fernando Castillo, originally sentenced to probation for fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Castro Heredia, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Arturo Ramos Sr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail
• Daryl Melton Sumlin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.