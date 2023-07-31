The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Christian Loera, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andrew Leo Hessney, sentenced to probation for Attempted Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Richard Sansoucie, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Driving while Under the Influence of Drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Humberto Raul Gutierrez, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs, a Class 4 felony. and Criminal Damage, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.